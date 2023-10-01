What 2 See At The GSC: Stargazing

Eric Chilton shows us a one-of-a-kind experience teaching you all about the galaxies nearby.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're an armature star gazer then I found just the thing for you. It's at the Greensboro Science Center and Ron Settle knows firsthand just how amazing this experience is.

"People can sign up for the telescope experience and get an unprecedented view of our neighboring celestial systems," said Settle, "We take our telescope out and the technology can filter out the surrounding lights to give us a fantastic view of these beautiful star systems."

The experience is also hands-on in that they hand the iPad controller to a kid in the crowd and let them zoom in on a system.

"We want the entire crowd to get in on the action so we have a live feed from the telescope fed into a 55" 4K television that we have located beside the telescope", continued Settle.

You can see everything from the Orion Nebula to the Horsehead Nebula and more.

"Some of these systems we zoom in on are anywhere from 12 to 20 million light-years away," said Settle, "Which means that the light from the explosion is just now reaching us so some of these things aren't even there anymore but we are just now seeing their explosions."