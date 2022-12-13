What 2 See At The GSC: The Penguin Experience

Eric Chilton

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cost: $60 per person + general admission for each GSC non-member

Availability: Saturdays and Sundays; 3:15 - 4:00pm

Additional holiday encounters may be available.

Capacity: 6 participants

Minimum age: 8 years old

Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of 2 children per adult. Participants under 18 must have the program liability waiver signed by a parent/legal guardian.

Health and Safety: All participants are required to wear a mask that meets or exceeds CDC guidelines for the duration of the program. Masks made of thin fabric that does not block light, single-layer, and masks with valves and vents are not permitted. No exemptions are permissible for this program.