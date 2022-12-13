What 2 See At The GSC: The Penguin Experience

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cost: $60 per person + general admission for each GSC non-member
Availability: Saturdays and Sundays; 3:15 - 4:00pm
Additional holiday encounters may be available.
Capacity: 6 participants
Minimum age: 8 years old
Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of 2 children per adult. Participants under 18 must have the program liability waiver signed by a parent/legal guardian.
Health and Safety: All participants are required to wear a mask that meets or exceeds CDC guidelines for the duration of the program. Masks made of thin fabric that does not block light, single-layer, and masks with valves and vents are not permitted. No exemptions are permissible for this program.
Advanced reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets may be available on the day of your visit and can be purchased at the Information Desk in the lobby.
NOTE: ticket sales end one hour prior to the experience's listed time.