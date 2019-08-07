CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've all been there, whether you're trying to get in that much-needed workout or simply want to finish a task at work, you decide to pop in your ear buds.

It's the universal sign for do not disturb, right? Apparently, we're not really as busy as we pretend to be. According to German researchers, half of people who regularly wear headphones do so just to avoid talking to other people.

Other reasons people said they wear headphones are to avoid being distracted at work, while 23% of those polled said they believe headphones are a fashion accessory. We're not kidding!

OTHER STORIES

VERIFY: No, scientists didn't say AirPods cause cancer. But they do have questions.

Prime Day sale: These noise-cancelling headphones are better than Beats and Bose

Prime Day's best Beats by Dre deal is already online