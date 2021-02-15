3rd time's the charm? SpaceX to launch 60 more Starlink satellites tonight

After a scrub Saturday and Sunday night due to weather, they’ll try again late Monday evening

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Third time is a charm?

SpaceX will try for the third night in a row to launch another 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, FL at 10:59 p.m. Monday evening. The satellites will be launched with the incredible Falcon 9 rocket.

The 45th Weather Squadron gives the launch a 60% "Go" forecast as of Monday afternoon.

🚀 3rd time's a charm? @SpaceX will try for the third night in a row to launch another 60 Starlink satellites into space tonight. pic.twitter.com/bATQBAyaEe — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) February 15, 2021

This is the 19th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network.

They’ll attempt to launch another 60 satellites on Wednesday morning at 12:55 a.m.

"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," the Kennedy Space Center wrote.

In total, nearly 12,000 satellites are planned to be deployed, with a possible later extension to 42,000.

The Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket. The first-stage booster's nine engines take care of lift-off and carry the rocket to an altitude of about 62 miles, which is just on the edge of space.

Then, the second stage separates and fires its own single-engine to take the payload into orbit.

The first stage returns to Earth.SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster previously supported the launch of Crew Dragon’s second demonstration mission, the ANASIS-II mission, a Starlink mission, and the launch of Dragon’s 21st cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The second stage of the Falcon 9 is not recovered. SpaceX says that the additional mass of the required heat shield, landing gear, and low-powered landing engines would incur too great a performance penalty.

If you would like to try to see the late night launch, look northeast toward Cape Canaveral at the 10:59 p.m. launch time. You may be able to see the fiery rocket all the way from Tampa Bay, weather permitting.