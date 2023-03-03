TikTok to limit screen time among teens

The change comes as teens are spending multiple hours a day online. One Virginia Beach teen says he doesn't think it will help.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Whether you have it downloaded on your phone or not, you’ve heard of the popular social media app TikTok.

"I spend a decent amount of time on TikTok," said 16-year-old Sean Baker.

The China-based site hit the app store in 2017 as a platform designed for short videos.

Since then, close to 80 million Americans have logged on, including Baker.

"Throughout the day, I’d say about an hour to two hours total," he said checking his screen time on his phone. "This week total, I’ve spent 18 hours and 57 minutes total on TikTok."

Now, the app is making some changes to try to curb high screen time in teens.

TikTok is planning to limit users under 18 to one hour of use per day. It's something Baker doesn’t think will change anything long-term.

"There's no chance in my mind that it will fix the screen time problem," he said. "People will just go to the Snapchat reels or Instagram reels or YouTube shorts."

There will still be an option for teen TikTokers to continue using the app beyond the 60-minute limit, but they will have to enter a password.

Baker does acknowledge people are using their phones a little too much.

"I think it should be limited a little bit more, but I think, again I'm guilty of this... I spend probably way more time than I should on my phone, but I think it's just kind of, everyone that is using their phone now, it's not like we can just say 'alright, we're gonna stop.'"

However, he said it’s not just teens on their phones all the time, adults are guilty of it too. Some studies estimate people in their early 20s are on their phones close to 28 hours per week.

According to a number of health experts, looking at your phone that much, especially for teens, can cause higher rates of depression, anxiety, poor sleep and higher rates of obesity.

Mental health experts urge people to cut back on their screen time, but we’re all guilty of it in 2023.

We asked around the 13News Now newsroom how much time people spend on their phones.

Special Projects Photographer Adrian Guerra said this week he's spent a total of 40 hours and 51 minutes on his phone.

"This week, just on TikTok alone, I spent over eight hours on it," said Reporter and Digital Content Producer Brenna McIntosh.

Others in the 13News Now newsroom said they spent between seven and eight hours on other social media apps like Instagram over the course of the week.

Reporter Alex Littlehales was shocked by how much time he spends on his phone each day.

"Oh my God, it’s five and a half hours per day. That’s actually really bad," he said.