What is Twitter Spaces and why is DeSantis using it?

The governor will be joined on the platform by Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has previously said he would support DeSantis for president.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After months of speculation, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally launch his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night on a platform called Twitter Spaces.

But, what exactly is Twitter Spaces, and why would DeSantis use it for this announcement?

Twitter Spaces is a program where users can listen to and participate in live audio conversations about specific topics. The beta version first launched in November 2020 after a similar audio-only chat room app called Clubhouse skyrocketed in popularity earlier in the year.

You can think of the apps as a new-age version of a call-in radio show, or, as Hootsuite describes them, "a cross between a podcast and a conference call."

Twitter Spaces are real live audio convos you can join from your couch. or the dog park. or the bathtub. wherever you are, really. pic.twitter.com/1r2VihRSwn — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 18, 2022

The host launches a Space with a co-host before inviting users to listen in by sharing the link for the Space in a tweet. Spaces also appear at the home of users' Home timelines on Twitter.

For now, all spaces are public, so anyone can join. To invite others to speak in the Space, hosts can give speaking privileges to 10 users at a time.

Why is DeSantis using Twitter Spaces for this announcement?

DeSantis will be interviewed during the Twitter Spaces event by billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has previously said he would support the Florida governor for a 2024 White House bid.

In a tweet in November, Musk described DeSantis as a "sensible and centrist" choice for president, the Washington Post reports. However, Musk has recently shown support online for Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who launched his presidential campaign on Monday.