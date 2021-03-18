x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Tech

Unifi looking to hire more than 40 employees with job hiring event

Unifi is holding a job fair to fill more than 40 positions for its Yadkinville Plant. Starting pay is up to $15.46 an hour.

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — Unifi is looking to hire 42 employees for its Yadkinville plant.

The positions include machine operators and entry-level positions with a starting pay of up to $15.46 an hour.

Those seeking employment in the Yadkin, Surry, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Wilkes County areas are encouraged to apply.

Unifi will host a hiring event Tuesday March 23 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the company’s Yadkinville office located at 601 E. Main St.

Offers will be made on the spot.

RELATED: Need a job? Got questions about the federal unemployment money? Our experts have the answers.

RELATED: Work search becomes a requirement to get NC unemployment benefits