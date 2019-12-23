SALT LAKE CITY — Though he can't boast about "hands-free" technology, Ben Workman can unlock his Tesla Model 3 with just one wave of his hand.

The Utah man implanted his Tesla key and three other chips directly into his hand, CBS affiliate KMOV reported. The outlet said Workman has four different chips in his hand that can unlock his car, unlock doors at his workplace, log on and off his computer and share his contact information.

Workman is one of a few people who have turned to cybernetic implants -- small computer chips implanted in the skin, Fox13 in Salt Lake City reported.

"In all reality, it was experimentation and curiosity," Workman told the news station.

CNET reported Workman had a difficult time finding a professional to perform the minor operation. The outlet said doctors, veterinarians and piercing studios turned him away. Eventually, however, he said he did find a piercing studio and a family member to help him embed the various chips.

KMOV said one of the chips is a magnet, which he said is for "magic tricks and fun stuff."

Workman isn't the first person to implant a Tesla key into a body part. Back in August, CNET reported Amie D.D. may have been the first person to turn her arm into a Tesla Model 3 key.

