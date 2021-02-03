What's the buzz about the new Clubhouse app?

It's an invitation-only app that uses just audio to help people connect in different chatrooms.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you haven’t heard there’s a new social media app called Clubhouse. It’s different than other social media apps because it’s audio-only. It’s not like other apps where you can post photos or videos.

Clubhouse is a great escape from the social isolation you feel because of the pandemic.

You’re talking in real-time to people over the world. You can jump from room to room where you can listen or participate in the conversation. People are talking 24-hours a day. All kinds of conversations and topics and in different languages.

Clubhouse is unique in that you connect with people who you wouldn’t otherwise know. What brings people together on Clubhouse initially is the topics.

You enter a room because of the subject or topic. When you’re in the room, you meet people by talking to them and you make connections. And then when you start following each other than you’re notified when people you follow are creating and starting rooms and you can join them.

No social media app is without drawbacks. You can lose track of time on Clubhouse.

Rooms can last for hours. Some have lasted several days. And sometimes, you might enter a room and you’re not a fan of the conversation or topic, but you can quietly leave without disrupting the conversation. Just because you enter a room doesn’t mean that you have to stay in the room.