MONROE, N.C. — A person is dead following a crash between a school bus and a car in Monroe on Tuesday afternoon, a city spokesperson said.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Secrest Short Cut Road near Emily Lane

There were 43 students on the bus; nine of the 4th graders were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"A substitute bus transported the remaining students home safely," a school spokesperson said.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 44-year-old David Paul Waire, Jr., of Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Monroe city spokesperson.

The school bus was carrying students from Benton Heights Elementary, a school spokesperson said.

"There will be additional counseling support at the school tomorrow to provide assistance for the students who were involved in the accident," a school spokesperson added.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

