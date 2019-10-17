RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Transportation wants your opinion on how to increase the efficiency and safety of North Carolina's highways.

The department has a two-year study in place to create a new 30-year strategic transportation plan, known as the NC Moves 2050 Plan.

A public survey is available for drivers to weigh in on the plan. The deadline is February 14, 2020.

The goal of the NC Moves 2050 Plan is to keep traffic moving in a safe and fast manner.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation asks for public input every 5-10 years when the long-range transportation plan is updated.