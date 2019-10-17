SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Four people died in a multi-vehicle crash that involved a tractor-trailer on US Route 58 in Southhampton County early Thursday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred on Route 58 near Bryants Church Road. All eastbound lanes are closed, with traffic being diverted to one westbound lane at the crash scene.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the Southampton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the quadruple fatality. A spokesperson for Southampton County said a passenger vehicle rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer was stopped in the left lane behind another tractor-trailer. The two tractor-trailers were stopped for a school bus loading student at a regular stop.

Police said the school bus was not involved in the crash.

The passenger car's driver and three passengers were killed. The identity of the victims is pending notification of next of kin.

Traffic on Southampton Parkway will be restricted until completion of the crash investigation.

Capron Fire and Rescue, Drewryville Fire, Courtland Fire, VDOT and Southampton Towing are helping investigate.

