CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after an Interstate 485 crash in west Charlotte late Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the outer loop lanes between Wilkinson Blvd and West Blvd near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport were closed because of a crash.

One person was killed in the crash, CMPD confirmed.

Another person was transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victims was not immediately available.

For about an hour, motorists traveling on the outer loop waited until the lanes partially reopened.

A short time later, an unrelated crash was reported near the inner loop lanes of I-485 near Wilkinson.

In that crash, three people were injured, according to Medic. Two were transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of serious injuries. A third patient was taken to Atrium Health's hospital in Pineville for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of that crash was under investigation.

Both crashes happened within about a mile and a half of each other.

More news:

Duke Energy wanted to avoid record keeping of coal ash sales, newly uncovered 1994 documents show

Tony Romo staying on CBS in record $17M deal for sports analyst

President Trump takes shots at Democrats, defends coronavirus response in SC rally

Voting in the South Carolina Democratic Primary: What you need to know

One dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte

6-year-old hit by truck while crossing the street near her bus stop