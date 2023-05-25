Two lanes of the I-485 inner loop reopened hours after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a mobile home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inner loop of Interstate 485 is partially back open after a tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home crashed on Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-485 near exit 12 for Moores Chapel Road, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, Medic said.

Two lanes of I-485 reopened just before 4 p.m., according to NCDOT. The road isn't expected to fully reopen until after 10:30 p.m. Thursday due to roadway maintenance.

Drivers on the inner loop should take exit 10 to I-85 north. They can follow it to exit 34 and follow Freedom Drive for six miles to I-485.

Stay far away from 485 near Moores Chapel. Tractor-trailer hauling a mobile home went across the median into oncoming traffic and the whole interstate is blocked. pic.twitter.com/1DOykKtQGx — Jason Habbal (@JasonHabbal) May 25, 2023

Officials are asking people to seek alternate routes at this time.

