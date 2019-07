GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes of I-85 South have reopened at Exit 118, I-85 Business following an earlier crash. Travel conditions in the area have returned to normal.



Previous: According to NCDOT, all lanes of I-85 South are closed at Exit 118, I-85 Business due to a crash. The road is expected to reopen by midnight.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users