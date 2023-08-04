Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-40 near Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All westbound lanes of I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue are closed due to a crash Friday morning, Greensboro police say.
An estimate of when the lanes would reopen is undetermined at this time. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
