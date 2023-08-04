x
Crash closes all westbound lanes on I-40 near Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

Greensboro police said all lanes are closed between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue Friday morning.
Credit: WFMY
TRAFFIC ALERT

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All westbound lanes of I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and West Wendover Avenue are closed due to a crash Friday morning, Greensboro police say. 

An estimate of when the lanes would reopen is undetermined at this time. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route. 

