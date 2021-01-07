x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

North Carolina troopers stepping up patrol ahead of holiday weekend

Through the holiday, troopers will be watching out for violations like speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seatbelt compliance.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — In response to more than 43 million drivers that will take to the roadways this Fourth of July weekend, troopers are beefing up patrol through its Booze It & Lose It: Operation Fire Cracker campaign across North Carolina.

The goal is to reduce the number of statewide fatalities to zero.

Through the holiday, troopers will be watching out for violations like speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seatbelt compliance.

RELATED: CLT Happenings: Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July in Charlotte

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Last year alone, State Highway Patrol responded to a total of 968 collisions.

260 of those crashes involved injuries, 14 resulted in a death and 104 involved alcohol use.

With those numbers in mind, State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to make conscious decisions to follow the speed limit, avoid distractions, and not drive while impaired.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Larry Sprinkle emceed symphony and fireworks show in Kannapolis


Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 