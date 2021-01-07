Through the holiday, troopers will be watching out for violations like speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seatbelt compliance.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — In response to more than 43 million drivers that will take to the roadways this Fourth of July weekend, troopers are beefing up patrol through its Booze It & Lose It: Operation Fire Cracker campaign across North Carolina.

The goal is to reduce the number of statewide fatalities to zero.

Through the holiday, troopers will be watching out for violations like speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seatbelt compliance.

Last year alone, State Highway Patrol responded to a total of 968 collisions.

260 of those crashes involved injuries, 14 resulted in a death and 104 involved alcohol use.

With those numbers in mind, State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to make conscious decisions to follow the speed limit, avoid distractions, and not drive while impaired.

