STOCKTON, Calif. — An infant is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being rear-ended by a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Stockton Saturday night.

According to a report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the northbound side of I-5 near Charter Way. The woman and baby were traveling north in a Ford sedan when she was hit from behind by the deputy, according to the CHP report.

The crash caused the woman to lose control of her car and leave the highway down a steep embankment. The deputy that rear-ended the Ford made it down to the vehicle, managed to get the infant out of the car and started CPR. At the same time, some good Samaritans stopped along the highway, freed the woman from the car and started performing CPR on her as well.

The woman and baby were both rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The baby was later flown by medical helicopter to a children’s hospital where sadly they were pronounced dead. Neither the woman nor the baby has been identified.

The sheriff’s deputy also was transported to the hospital, was treated and released.

CHP is leading the investigation into this incident. Investigators say they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call Officer Sengo at the CHP – Stockton office at 209-938-4800.

The crash caused a shut down all but one lane of I-5 in the area for seven hours, according to the CHP report.

