Tractor-trailer connected to deadly motorcycle crash in Rockingham Co. found, troopers say

Troopers said the motorcyclists hit a tarp in the middle of the road that belonged to a tractor-trailer.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A truck driver connected to a deadly motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been found in Kernersville, according to troopers.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday and involved three motorcycles. It shut down both sides of Highway 220 at Baggage Road for several hours. Troopers said the highway has now reopened.

Trooper Brian Martin said a group of motorcyclists were driving north on US 220 near Williams Road when they ran into debris on the highway.

Highway Patrol said two riders died and three more were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries. The three injured people are now in stable condition, according to troopers.

Troopers obtained video footage from a local business, showing a tractor-trailer that lost its tarp when it hit a line in the roadway. Highway Patrol said the motorcyclists then crashed into the tarp.

Highway Patrol said the truck is being held for evidence.

If you have information or saw what happened, please dial *HP (*47) to call Highway Patrol.

Check back for updates.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.