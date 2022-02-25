All lanes reopen after Business 85 southbound from I-40 to Rehobeth Church Road temporarily closed due to crash

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of Business 85 southbound from I-40 to Rehobeth Church Road have been reopened.

All lanes have reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles left roads temporarily closed Friday morning.

According to Greensboro police, Business 85 southbound from I-40 to Rehobeth Church Road was closed.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported as of 6:50 a.m. Friday. Officials have no word on how long roads will be closed.

Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.