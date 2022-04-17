Car crashes into church causing 'major' gas leak, road closure Easter morning

Winston-Salem Police and Fire are investigating after a car crashed into a church, causing a gas leak early Easter morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road is closed and gas crews are on scene after a car crashed into a church, causing what fire officials are calling a 'major' gas leak Easter morning.

Winston-Salem Police said the 1900 block of New Walkertown Road between Cameron Avenue and Ferrell Avenue is closed. Police said a car crashed into the Second New Bethel Baptist Church at that location.

Winston-Salem Fire tweeted out a video of the scene.

Police said the fire department and Piedmont Natural Gas crews are on scene because of a gas leak after that crash. In a tweet, the fire department referred to the gas leak as 'major' but specific details and impacts were not made immediately available.

Crews said the road is expected to be shut down for several hours while the investigation continues and the repairs to the gas line are made.

Police said those involved in the crash had non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

The roadblock is on New Walkertown Road right near Skyland Park, just off highway 311 in Winston-Salem.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.