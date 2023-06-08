I-485 back open after chicken parts spill block westbound lanes

Westbound lanes near Fairview are back open.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINT HILL, N.C. — Part of Interstate 458 is back open after a truck carrying raw chicken parts spilled in the roadway.

First responders were called to westbound lanes of I-485 near Fairview Road to clear the roadway of the chicken parts.

Mint Hill Fire Department sprayed the roadway off, and NCDOT sent a sand truck to cover what was left.

The road is now back open.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.



All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.