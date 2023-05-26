Clemmonsville bridge shutdown after hit by truck in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said Peters Creek Parkway southbound will be closed until June 2. Here's how police are diverting traffic.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Clemmonsville bridge is closed after a truck crashed into it in Winston-Salem Friday, according to police.

Both the north and southbound of the 3100-3200 blocks of Peters Creek Parkway are being rerouted.

Westbound Clemmonsville Road traffic will be diverted to northbound Peters Creek Parkway. The left turn signal at Southpark Boulevard will have an extended green light to allow for traffic to make a U-turn.

Eastbound Clemmonsville Road traffic will be diverted to southbound Peters Creek Parkway. The left turn light at Bridgeton Road will have an extended green light as well.

Southbound Peters Creek Parkway will be closed until Friday, June, 2. Traffic will divert onto the Clemmonsville Road offramp, through the traffic circle, and back onto Peters Creek Parkway southbound.

Due to the extent of the damage to the bridge, it will be closed for an extended period while the damage is assessed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Barricades are in place.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

