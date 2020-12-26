Cone Boulevard at Lawndale Drive closes to traffic after gas leak Saturday afternoon

City officials said construction crews were in the area fixing water leaks when they hit the gas line causing the leak.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city officials said Cone Boulevard at Lawndale Drive has been closed to traffic after a gas leak Saturday afternoon.

Officials said firefighters estimate at least one lane of Cone Boulevard will reopen to traffic between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

City officials said construction crews were in the area fixing water leaks when they hit the gas line causing the gas leak.

Piedmont Natural Gas crews are working to repair the gas line as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Greensboro fire is in the area monitoring the situation.