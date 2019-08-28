GREENSBORO, N.C. — Improvements worth about $7.6 million will likely start being made to the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road in October, according to the city of Greensboro.

The city says starting around Sept. 9, crews will do more clearing and relocating utilities. The proposed start date was Aug. 26, but the city says there is still some work that needs to be done. Once construction begins, crews will work mainly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The city announced the improvements to the intersection back in July. Drivers are excited for the construction to get done, saying the road is congested and difficult to get through during peak travel times.

"Most of the time its a nightmare. If you don't let people in or people don't let you in, you don't get through the intersection," said driver Francine Bock in July.

"You can wait up to two or three lights while going through it," she said.

The proposed completion date is May 27, 2021. The proposal costs a total of $7.6 million, with $6,830,407 coming from state and federal grant funds and $764,517 coming from 2008 bond funds, according to the city.

