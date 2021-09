Greensboro Police said a portion of West Gate City Boulevard between Chapman and Patterson Street is closed after a crash brings down power lines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes after a crash closed all westbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard Saturday morning.

Greensboro Police said the crash is between Chapman Street and Patterson Street. Power lines are down and Duke Energy is on scene working to make repairs.

Crews expect the road to be closed until noon.