'Criminal investigation' leads to crash, closing lanes on US 52 in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of US 52 northbound are closed and traffic is being diverted onto US 421 South after a crash from a 'criminal investigation' Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police.
Officers said that a criminal investigation conducted by the Winston-Salem Police Department resulted in a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of US 52 near US 421.
Drivers should avoid this area.
