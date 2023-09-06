'Criminal investigation' leads to crash, closing lanes on US 52 in Winston-Salem, police say

All lanes of US 52 northbound are closed and traffic is being diverted onto US 421 South

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of US 52 northbound are closed and traffic is being diverted onto US 421 South after a crash from a 'criminal investigation' Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers said that a criminal investigation conducted by the Winston-Salem Police Department resulted in a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of US 52 near US 421.

Drivers should avoid this area. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.

