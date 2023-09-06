x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

'Criminal investigation' leads to crash, closing lanes on US 52 in Winston-Salem, police say

All lanes of US 52 northbound are closed and traffic is being diverted onto US 421 South
Credit: WFMY
TRAFFIC ALERT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of US 52 northbound are closed and traffic is being diverted onto US 421 South after a crash from a 'criminal investigation' Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police. 

Officers said that a criminal investigation conducted by the Winston-Salem Police Department resulted in a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of US 52 near US 421. 

Drivers should avoid this area. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Take the US29 corridor survey to improve a busy Greensboro highway

Before You Leave, Check This Out