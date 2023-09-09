Crash causes traffic back up on I-40

x
WHITSETT, N.C. —

UPDATE: The incident has been cleared.

A car crash has closed one lane on I-40 near Burlington, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The expected impact on traffic is high. The incident is expected to be cleared around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

