Crash involving loads of produce forces lane and ramp closure in Forsyth County

The crash happened Tuesday when loads of cabbage was scattered all over the roads

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The right lane on US 52 South near exit 122 and a nearby ramp are expected to be closed most of the day after a crash involving a load of produce on the highway.

The ramp from Moore RJR Drive to US 52 will be closed with the following detour in place routing drivers on Jefferson Church Road to Tobaccoville Road to Westinghouse Road then back on US 52.

The ramp and lane closure is expected to last until at least 6 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

During the closure, drivers should remain alert and factor the detour into their trips.

