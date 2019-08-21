GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say all southbound lanes of I-73 near the West Wendover Avenue exit ramp (exit 102) are closed this morning.

Police responded to a crash involving injuries around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a traffic alert from NCDOT, the highway could reopen closer to 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

