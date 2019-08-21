GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say all southbound lanes of I-73 near the West Wendover Avenue exit ramp (exit 102) are closed this morning.
Police responded to a crash involving injuries around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a traffic alert from NCDOT, the highway could reopen closer to 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MORE 2 CLICK:
Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering
NCDOT: "New School Year, Same Safety Lesson"
Tanger Center Troubles? Lead Architecture Firm Goes Out Of Business
VERIFY: Can Heat Cause Your Windshield to Crack?
Greensboro Neighborhood Demanding Compensation, After Major Appliances Zapped During Power Surge