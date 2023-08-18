x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive reopens after crash in Greensboro

Police said Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is back open.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

UPDATE:  Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is back open.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed after a crash in Greensboro Friday.

Greensboro police said exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is closed in both directions at US 29 and I-40.

Drivers are asked use alternate routes,

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Asheboro man concerned about safety on Farmers Road in Asheboro

Before You Leave, Check This Out