Martin Luther King Jr. Drive reopens after crash in Greensboro

UPDATE: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is back open.
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed after a crash in Greensboro Friday.
Greensboro police said exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is closed in both directions at US 29 and I-40.
Drivers are asked use alternate routes,
