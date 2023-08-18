Martin Luther King Jr. Drive reopens after crash in Greensboro

Police said Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is back open.

UPDATE: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is back open.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed after a crash in Greensboro Friday.

Greensboro police said exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is closed in both directions at US 29 and I-40.

Drivers are asked use alternate routes,

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.