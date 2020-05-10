3 dead in Thomasville crash caused by speeding, police say

Police said the driver, Cesar Jaimes, crashed the car into a tree. Police found Jaimes, Karam Khan and Isaac Jaimes dead at the scene when they arrived.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said speeding is what caused a crash that killed three men early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the crash along Liberty Drive near Cloniger Drive around 3:15 a.m.

Police said the driver, Cesar Jaimes, crashed the car into a tree. Police found Jaimes, Karam Khan and Isaac Jaimes dead at the scene when they arrived.

Officers said speeding is what caused the crash. Police also said one of the passengers wasn't wearing a seatbelt.