Crash closes all eastbound lanes of Wendover Avenue

Greensboro Police said the eastbound lanes of Wendover Avenue near Holden Road are blocked Saturday morning after a crash.

Greensboro Police said the crash does involve injuries, but didn't say how many people are involved or their condition.

All traffic is being directed onto Holden Road while police investigate and work to clear the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find a different route.