Man dies after crash involving motorcycle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Winston-Salem Saturday evening, according to police.

Winston-Salem Police said it happened at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the ramp to U.S. 52 northbound just after 5 p.m.

Police said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a 2002 Yamaha Vmax 1200 at the intersection.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 63-year-old Carl Alrena Holland, died at the scene.

Winston-Salem Police said the preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe made a left turn from N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive turning onto the ramp for US 52 Northbound before colliding with Holland.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is handling the investigation, which police said is ongoing at this time.

The family of Holland has been notified, according to police.

This is the 6th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 11 at the same time in 2021, according to police.

The road at the scene of the crash was closed for hours but reopened late Saturday night.