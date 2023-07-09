Crash with downed power lines closes Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

Police said Reynolda Road is closed in Winston-Salem after a crash downed power lines and a utility pole.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road is closed in Winston-Salem after a crash downed power lines and a utility pole Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said the 1300 block of Reynolda Road is closed in both directions between Meadowbrook Drive and Wendover Circle.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

