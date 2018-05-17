COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A truck that was transporting cattle overturned on southbound I-75 Thursday morning just before Wade Green Road, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reported.

First responders initially confirmed cows on the roadway around 4:49 a.m. Since then, crews worked for hours to wrangle several cows that were still wandering around the highway.

Traffic cameras showed that all lanes were still shut down as of 7 a.m. but were clear once more as of about 10 a.m. At least one guard rail was also severely damaged.

According to Cobb County police spokesperson Wayne Delk, about seven cows died and at least 11 were still roaming around the area according to crews at the wreck scene. A GDOT spokesperson said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was on the scene due to the cows' involvement in the crash.

