GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Update: Highway Patrol has identified Brian Lee Green as the person who died.



Several agencies confirm they have units on the scene of a deadly propane truck crash on Sandy Ridge Road, near Kendale Road. Police confirmed one person died.

High Point Police responded to the call, shortly before 10 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found three cars involved in a head-on accident involving a propane truck.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer driver moved left of center, hitting several vehicles and eventually hitting 47-year-old Brian Lee Green's SUV head-on. Green died on the scene. One driver was seriously injured, another had non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.

Authorities are still investigating. At this time, no charges have been made. The road is still closed.

