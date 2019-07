NORFOLK, Va. — VDOT is using a bit of humor to get across a serious message during the July 4th travel season.

It's using some of its electronic signs to tell drivers "You're not a firework, don't drive lit."

The sign has been posted on social media, including in the r/signs subreddit on Reddit where it's received about 29 upvotes.

