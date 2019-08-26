WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a Greensboro woman has died after a tractor-trailer crash shut down the Northbound US-311 ramp onto Westbound Interstate 40 late Sunday night.

Officers say the tractor overturned just before 11 p.m. and when they arrived on scene the driver, 48-year-old Anna Marie Waddell, was found outside of the tractor-trailer.

Waddell was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and despite life-saving efforts, died.

The cleanup process lasted about 6 hours and sent drivers on a detour down eastbound Interstate 40, but as of Monday morning the road is back open.

Winston-Salem police say this is the 12th traffic fatality this year, compared to 13 at the same time in 2018.

