x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Part of East Cone Boulevard closed due to weather conditions

Drivers are asked to use caution and take alternate routes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of East Cone Boulevard has been closed Saturday due to weather.

According to Greensboro police, Eastbound Cone Boulevard between Lafayette Avenue and Marston Road has temporarily closed because of weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to use caution and take alternate routes until further notice.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

PHOTOS: Part of East Cone Boulevard closed due to weather conditions

1 / 4
WFMY

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

In Other News

Traffic island removed thanks to 2 Wants to Know