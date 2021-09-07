x
Concord firefighters hurt in crash, officials say

Four Concord firefighters were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a firetruck on Weddington Road Friday.

CONCORD, N.C. — Five people were injured, including four firefighters, in a crash in Concord, North Carolina, Friday, officials said. 

Concord Fire Department was responding to an incident when one of its trucks was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Weddington Road at Waterway Drive. Four firefighters and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. 

Concord city officials said two of the injured firefighters have been released from the hospital. Two others remain hospitalized for further evaluation and are in good spirits, the city announced.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is assisting Concord Police with the crash investigation. The cause has not been determined at this time. The road was reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

