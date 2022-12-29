Part of N. Holden Rd. and Patterson Ave. near S. Holden Rd. temporarily closed after two water main breaks in Greensboro

Greensboro police said a portion of N. Holden Rd. and Patterson Ave. is temporarily closed due to a water main break, leaving several customers without water.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two water main breaks in Greensboro temporarily shut down two roads Thursday.

North Holden Road between West Friendly Avenue and Dogwood Drive is closed for several hours after a 6-inch water main break leaves 15 customers without service.

A second 12-inch water main break on Patterson Street has left about 15 customers without service and closed two lanes of Patterson Street between South Holden Road and the I-40 ramp.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

City crews are onsite until repairs are complete and the lanes are reopened, which is expected to occur by 12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

For other water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact areas, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor, discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.