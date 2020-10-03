KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — **As of 11:46 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol says road closures are expected to last an additional eight hours.

A crash with injuries closed State Road 21 in Keystone Heights Tuesday morning as Clay County Fire Rescue worked to clear the scene where a fuel tanker overturned and began leaking fuel.

Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter the crash involved three vehicles including a fuel taker carrying around 7,300 gallons of gasoline. State Road 21 was closed in both directions, with detours in place.

Emergency crews say a 1,000-foot perimeter has been established and crews will be transferring the remaining gasoline and working to upright the overturned tanker. Only one minor injury to the driver was reported.

The Clay County Emergency Management tweeted around 8 a.m. that a nearby day care center, A Child's Garden, was evacuated as a precaution. Children were taken to the CCFR Station 11.

The school system is transporting the remaining children to the Keystone Elementary School gymnasium to wait for parents to pick them up.