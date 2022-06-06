North Carolina gas price surges to record $4.52. How high will it get?

The average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $4.52. Many drivers are wondering just how high it will get this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices soared to a record high across the U.S. Monday, hitting $4.82 per gallon. That's up about 25 cents from last week, leaving many drivers wondering how high it can go.

In the Carolinas, prices are at record highs, with North Carolina drivers paying 17 cents more than they did a week ago. According to AAA, North Carolina's average price is $4.52. South Carolina comes in a little cheaper at $4.46 per gallon.

But it's not stopping travelers. AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright predicts demand will stay high for gas.

“I wouldn't be surprised if, in fact, this demand continues to grow," Wright said. "As people get more excited about taking road trips this summer, [and] demand increases, most of the time, you're going to see that the prices [increase] as well."

Trucking companies are feeling the pinch – and searching for ways to save money.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of diesel gas is $5.55 in South Carolina and $5.69 in North Carolina. That's a stark contrast to a year ago when diesel was around $3 per gallon.

“I mean when I was growing up, [it cost] 19 cents a gallon per gas," truck driver David Setzer said. "And now it’s outrageous and I don’t see how independent drivers can make it.”

Nationwide, nine states are seeing gas prices above $5, gas prices are even higher across the U.S with about nine states already seeing prices over $5 a gallon. GasBuddy, a website that monitors oil production and fuel prices, said the concern for many drivers is whether or not this will last for most of the summer. Petroleum experts say it could actually worsen if we get a major hurricane or any refinery shutdowns that limit supply.

AAA said the average price of diesel is also at an all-time record high, and that means you're likely to see a further impact on the cost including food and clothing.

