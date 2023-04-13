Gas prices in the Carolinas are up, AAA reports

According to AAA, the average gallon of regular gas in North Carolina is $3.47 and the average gallon of regular gas in South Carolina is $3.35.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For a group of Uber drivers at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, once they're logged in on the app, it's a waiting game.

“We have lots of flights come in so it’s a good time to wait for a couple of minutes," Uber driver Christine Bentley said.

They are waiting for their request. They've traded in their desk for a dashboard and instead of relying on office supplies, they're spending money on gasoline.



"I spend anywhere from $600 to $950 in the summertime," Bentley said.

Sometimes the waiting game turns into a guessing game.

The group told WCNC Charlotte they hope the numbers at the gas station don't go up, because the more they spend on gas, the less money they take home.

AAA Carolinas reported gas prices are up in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

“This is the time of year where we do see gas prices increase," Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said.

Wright said demand is up because of the warmer weather and summer travel, but she said there's a change gas companies didn't see coming. OPEC announced it is making production cuts to crude oil starting in May and it will last through 2023.

OPEC said it will cut around 1 million barrels of oil a day.

That is up a few cents from last week, but not as high as one year ago today.

Wight said if the demand continues, prices will also climb.