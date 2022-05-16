Greensboro gas prices fall for first time in three weeks, GasBuddy reports

By the time the Fourth of July holiday arrives, GasBuddy experts believe the national average could fall another 15-30 cents.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro area drivers may see some relief, however small, on gas prices soon. On Monday, GasBuddy released the latest report on gas prices in Greensboro, showing a 7.5-cent drop per gallon in the last week.

It's the first price drop in three weeks, according to GasBuddy's weekly gas report released every Monday. Here's a look at the weekly trends in Greensboro:

June 20, 2022: Prices down 7.5 cents, average $4.57/gallon

June 13, 2022: Prices up 16.4 cents, average $4.65/gallon

June 6, 2022: Prices up 18.4 cents, average $4.48/gallon

May 31, 2022: Prices down 4.3 cents, average $4.31/gallon

May 23, 2022: Prices up 12.4 cents, average $4.35/gallon

May 16, 2022: No change in last week

May 9, 2022: Prices up 14 cents, average $4.09/gallon

May 2, 2022: Prices up 19.5 cents, average $3.95/gallon

April 25, 2022: Prices down 2.9 cents, average $3.75/gallon

"I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

The average price of gas in Greensboro is $4.57/gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 586 stations in Greensboro. Prices are still 21.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.69 higher than one year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Greensboro on Sunday was priced at $4.36/gallon while the most expensive was $4.96/gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97/gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 37.3 cents from one month ago and stands $1.92/gallon higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy's data covering 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Despite the slight dip in prices, De Haan says the coast isn't clear just yet as we approach the Fourth of July holiday.

"We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such," he said.

Here's a look at Greensboro gas prices compared to the national average over the last 10 years:

June 20, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 20, 2020: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 20, 2019: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 20, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

June 20, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 20, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 20, 2015: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 20, 2014: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 20, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

June 20, 2012: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)



