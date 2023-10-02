Man hit by car dies from injuries in Greensboro, police said

Greensboro police did not mention if any arrests or charges will come from the incident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Greensboro around 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 1, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said they were flagged by a witness who said someone wearing dark clothes was lying in the road on Josephine Boyd Street near Whilden Place.

As police approached the man lying in the road, a white Toyota Corolla, struck him.

Police identified the victim as Lansen Leach. Leach was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Joshua McKoy, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the Greensboro Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Police did not mention if any arrests or charges would come from the incident.

