Woman charged in deadly Greensboro crash may have been driving while impaired: police

Two people are dead following a crash on East Wendover Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were killed Wednesday in a crash in Greensboro. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to East Wendover Avenue and Yanceyville Street.

Police said Kristin Blair Killian Lopez, 34, was driving down East Wendover Avenue when she drove her vehicle left of center. April Michelle Tate, 43, and Lucy Jean Krites, 65 were both killed in the crash.

Lopez was charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and several other charges.