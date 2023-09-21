Woman pleads guilty to multiple drug charges after deadly 2020 Greensboro crash

Kristin Blair Killian Lopez has pled guilty to multiple drug charges.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman has pled guilty to multiple drug charges after a deadly 2020 crash, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

Kristin Blair Killian Lopez has pled guilty to the following charges:

Two counts of (F) Death of Motor Vehicle

One count of (I) Left of Center

One count of (F) Poss. Methamphetamine

One Count of (M) Poss. Marijuana up to ½ oz.

One Count of (M) Poss. Sch. IV CS

One Count of (F) Habitual Felon.

Two people were killed in the Greensboro crash in 2020. Police were called to East Wendover Avenue and Yanceyville Street.

Police said Kristin Blair Killian Lopez was driving down East Wendover Avenue when she drove her vehicle left of center.

April Michelle Tate, 43, and Lucy Jean Krites, 65 were both killed in the crash.

Lopez and another person were treated for serious injuries.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.