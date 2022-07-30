Roads clear after crash in Guilford County closes 3 lanes on I-85

Lane closures started at 3:55 p.m. Saturday and lasted until 5:55 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: NCDOT road maps show all roads clear as of 5:54 p.m. Saturday

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash in Guilford County on I-85 near Liberty Road has left 3 lanes closed.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the right lanes are closed near Exit 113 heading South.

Expected impact to traffic is high.

The closure started at around 3:55 p.m. and is expected to end around 5:55 p.m.

According to the NCDOT, the incident was cleared as of 5:54 p.m. Saturday.

